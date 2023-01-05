Energy Alert
District engineer warns of potholes during winter

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As the seasons change and winter weather tends to be more common, you may notice a couple more dips in the road.

After most winter storms, drivers may start to see more potholes, and it’s an issue that the Arkansas Department of Transportation monitors closely.

While it’s not too bad yet, District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee said it could get worse over time.

“You know we haven’t had a terrible explosion of them just yet,” he said. “Typically, with a couple of freezes, thaw cycles with moisture and ice mixed in, that’s really when we will get those.”

Smithee said “yet” is the key word, adding that just because we don’t have too many potholes yet does not mean they are not on the way.

There have been a couple of trouble spots already on busy roads and Smithee asked people to drive with caution if they see his crews out working.

