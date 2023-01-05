Healthcare centers to offer free cervical, breast cancer screenings

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Staying healthy is on everyone’s mind at the start of a new year, and for women, it’s the perfect time to start taking care of their cervical health.

January is Cervical Health Awareness Month, and during this time, the Arkansas Department of Health BreastCare program coordinates efforts with a statewide network of providers offering no-cost cervical and breast cancer screenings and follow-up services.

Cervical cancer can easily be prevented with regular checkups that detect pre-cancers and the Human Papilloma Virus vaccination.

In 2022, about 160 Arkansans were diagnosed with cervical cancer, and 50 died due to the disease. Overall, Arkansas ranks 16th lowest for pap tests and 13th lowest for HPV vaccinations.

According to a news release, biological females ages 21 to 64 can be screened for cervical cancer through the ADH BreastCare program regardless of ethnicity or nationality.

The program also provides information about the importance of getting regular cervical cancer screenings.

To see if you are eligible and to find a provider, you can call 1-833-693-2942 or visit the ADH’s website .

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.