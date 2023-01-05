Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Healthcare centers to offer free cervical, breast cancer screenings

Staying healthy is on everyone’s mind at the start of a new year, and for women, it’s the...
Staying healthy is on everyone’s mind at the start of a new year, and for women, it’s the perfect time to start taking care of their cervical health.(123rf.com)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Staying healthy is on everyone’s mind at the start of a new year, and for women, it’s the perfect time to start taking care of their cervical health.

January is Cervical Health Awareness Month, and during this time, the Arkansas Department of Health BreastCare program coordinates efforts with a statewide network of providers offering no-cost cervical and breast cancer screenings and follow-up services.

Cervical cancer can easily be prevented with regular checkups that detect pre-cancers and the Human Papilloma Virus vaccination.

In 2022, about 160 Arkansans were diagnosed with cervical cancer, and 50 died due to the disease. Overall, Arkansas ranks 16th lowest for pap tests and 13th lowest for HPV vaccinations.

According to a news release, biological females ages 21 to 64 can be screened for cervical cancer through the ADH BreastCare program regardless of ethnicity or nationality.

The program also provides information about the importance of getting regular cervical cancer screenings.

To see if you are eligible and to find a provider, you can call 1-833-693-2942 or visit the ADH’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With tornado warnings expected, different businesses and community buildings are opening their...
Storm shelters open ahead of severe weather
Two dead after argument leads to shooting
At 8:11 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, rescue crews from Greene and Craighead Counties were called...
Two people rescued from submerged truck
Boyce “Bobby” Hogue died on Monday, Jan. 2. The funeral will be held at Roller-Farmers Union...
Former Arkansas State Representative dies
A man serving a robbery conviction was found hanging in his cell at an east Arkansas prison.
Inmate found hanged in cell

Latest News

A new study from researchers at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has found that...
STUDY: 1 in 4 adults experienced loss due to Covid-19
On Tuesday, Nov. 15, the ADH reported a “very high” activity level of influenza-like illness.
Weekly Flu Report: ADH releases information on 2022-23 flu season
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 6,300 cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds nearly 350 daily new cases
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19