Jan. 5: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Waking up to a cool but nice January morning. The weather is quiet over the next several days with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s.

Winds will make it feel a little cooler at times with wind gusts of 20-30 mph possible. There is a slight chance of rain on Saturday, but most of us stay dry. If you do catch a shower, the rainfall amounts will be very low.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Doctors have seen a significant surge in cases for flu, COVID-19 and RSV in Arkansas. All three are respiratory viruses. Now, all 24 ICU beds at Mercy Northwest are occupied.

Missouri lawmakers returned to work Wednesday for a session that Republican leaders have said will focus on issues including making it harder to amend the state Constitution.

A Northeast Arkansas Sheriff’s Office is warning area residents of a scam involving law enforcement.

The city of Keiser has been working towards fixing its nearly 50-year-old sewage system.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

