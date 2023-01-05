Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Kennett, Mo. man facing up to 150 years in prison for sexually assaulting 2 children

A Kennett, Missouri man faces up to 150 years in prison for sexually assaulting two children. A Cape County jury convicted 57 year old Timothy Meding
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Kennett man was found guilty of statutory rape after a two-day jury trial.

Timothy Meding, 57, was tried in Cape Girardeau County on January 4-5 and found guilty of first-degree statutory rape and four counts of first-degree statutory sodomy.

According to a release from the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the jury was out for about an hour and 40 minutes before returning guilty verdicts on all charges.

At the trial, they said Meding was confronted by his victims who were children at the time of the offenses.

According to the release, on April 10, 2020, the Cape Girardeau police investigated Meding for sexually assaulting two children in Cape Girardeau. He was formally charged on July 9, 2020.

Meding’s sentencing is set for February 6.

According to the prosecuting attorney’s office, Meding is facing up to 150 years in prison at sentencing.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police confirmed a student brought a gun to the Academies at Jonesboro High School on...
15-year-old accused of pointing loaded gun at student in school
Firefighters responded to a house fire Thursday morning in Craighead County.
Crews respond to house fire
A crash was reported on Interstate 555 in Jonesboro.
Lanes back open following interstate crash
Laura Hubbard has brown eyes, brown hair, weighs about 105 pounds, and is 5′1′' tall.
Missing Harrisburg woman last seen in Jonesboro
Following Monday’s heavy rains, several counties in Arkansas have had their highways closed.
Highway closures due to high water

Latest News

Aaron's Friday morning forecast
Aaron's Friday morning forecast
Red Wolves fall to Troy Thursday night
Griffin records double double, A-State women’s basketball falls at Troy
Red Wolves fall at South Alabama 63-45
Arkansas State men's basketball falls at South Alabama 63-45 (Video: WALA)
Arkansas State women's basketball coach
Red Wolves Raw: Destinee Rogers, Lauryn Pendleton, Anna Griffin after Troy loss
Lady Rebels beat BIC in 2A-3 clash
Riverside beats BIC in 2A-3 girls hoops clash, more 1/5/23 scores