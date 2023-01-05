Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Loss due to Covid-19

A new study from researchers at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has found that...
A new study from researchers at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has found that one in four U.S. adults has experienced the loss of a family member or close friend due to Covid-19.(WCAX)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A new study from researchers at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has found that one in four U.S. adults has experienced the loss of a family member or close friend due to Covid-19.

A news release from UAMS said that other studies showed that those who lost a loved one to Covid-19 have also suffered prolonged or complicated grief. This is causing the grievers to experience increased chances of physical health issues and higher rates of disability, medication use, hospitalization, and depressive symptoms.

To learn more about this study visit KATV.com.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With tornado warnings expected, different businesses and community buildings are opening their...
Storm shelters open ahead of severe weather
Two dead after argument leads to shooting
At 8:11 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, rescue crews from Greene and Craighead Counties were called...
Two people rescued from submerged truck
Boyce “Bobby” Hogue died on Monday, Jan. 2. The funeral will be held at Roller-Farmers Union...
Former Arkansas State Representative dies
Andrew Pantoja is charged with fleeing, aggravated assault, and two counts of first-degree...
Man accused of leading police on chase with 2 kids in car

Latest News

On Tuesday, Nov. 15, the ADH reported a “very high” activity level of influenza-like illness.
Weekly Flu Report: ADH releases information on 2022-23 flu season
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 6,300 cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds nearly 350 daily new cases
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is warning hunters to stay vigilant as cases of avian flu...
Arkansas Game and Fish warn of avian flu impact on birds