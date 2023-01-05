Missing Harrisburg woman last seen in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing woman.

According to a news release, Laura Hubbard was last seen Monday, Jan. 2.

That afternoon, the 31-year-old Harrisburg woman was being dropped off at a laundromat on Johnson Avenue in Jonesboro.

The sheriff’s office said she was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, and pink Nike tennis shoes.

She has brown eyes, brown hair, weighs about 105 pounds, and is 5′1′' tall.

