Missing Harrisburg woman last seen in Jonesboro

By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing woman.

According to a news release, Laura Hubbard was last seen Monday, Jan. 2.

That afternoon, the 31-year-old Harrisburg woman was being dropped off at a laundromat on Johnson Avenue in Jonesboro.

The sheriff’s office said she was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, and pink Nike tennis shoes.

She has brown eyes, brown hair, weighs about 105 pounds, and is 5′1′' tall.

