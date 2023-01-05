Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

No. 13 Arkansas rallies from 17 down to beat No. 20 Missouri

Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston (4) and Arkansas guard Ricky Council IV (1) go after the ball...
Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston (4) and Arkansas guard Ricky Council IV (1) go after the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Ricky Council scored 25 points and Joseph Pinion scored 13 off the bench as No. 13 Arkansas rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat No. 20 Missouri 74-68 on Wednesday night.

The Razorbacks (12-2, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) didn’t lead until back-to-back fast-break buckets from Council and guard Devo Davis provided a one-point advantage with 14:24 left. Pinion followed with a 3-pointer to cap a 9-0 run. Five minutes later, Arkansas went on another run, 7-0, to build the lead to eight points.

Missouri (12-2, 1-1) had stifled Arkansas and built its lead to 17 points with its zone defense in the first half, limiting the Razorbacks to 36% shooting from the field and 2 for 12 from 3-point range.

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman injected the little-used Pinion, a shooting specialist, into the game with the Razorbacks trailing by 10. The freshman scored his 13 points on 4 of 7 shooting, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range, in a career-high 27 minutes.

Council, who entered as the SEC’s third-leading scorer averaging 17.9 points per game, scored 21 of his 25 in the second half.

Missouri lost its lead on the interior on the glass. The Tigers’ zone failed in the second half as Pinion’s 3-point shooting forced it toward the perimeter. Arkansas shot 62% in the final 20 minutes and outrebounded Missouri, 40-23, for the game.

Davis joined Council and Pinion in double figures for Arkansas with 10 points.

Sean East led Missouri with 13 points, while Nick Honor and Kobe Brown added 12 and 11, respectively.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas has struggled most with teams who pack in defenses, but coach Eric Musselman’s team has shown itself capable of overcoming that strategy with its athleticism.

Missouri’s loss is barely damaging. The Tigers still own wins over Illinois and Kentucky and a road loss in an SEC game to a top-15 team won’t hurt the NCAA Tournament resume.

UP NEXT

Missouri: Hosts Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Arkansas: Travels to Auburn on Saturday.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With tornado warnings expected, different businesses and community buildings are opening their...
Storm shelters open ahead of severe weather
Two dead after argument leads to shooting
At 8:11 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, rescue crews from Greene and Craighead Counties were called...
Two people rescued from submerged truck
Boyce “Bobby” Hogue died on Monday, Jan. 2. The funeral will be held at Roller-Farmers Union...
Former Arkansas State Representative dies
A man serving a robbery conviction was found hanging in his cell at an east Arkansas prison.
Inmate found hanged in cell

Latest News

The 75th NEA Tournament begins Saturday, December 17th.
Champions crowned Wednesday at 75th NEA Tournament
Lady Raiders win 75th NEA Tournament
75th NEA Tournament: Nettleton beats Brookland to win Division 2 Girls Championship
Lady Colts win 75th NEA Tournament
75th NEA Tournament: Rivercrest beats Sloan-Hendrix to win Division 1 Girls Championship
Region 8 HS athletes sign to play college sports (2022-2023)