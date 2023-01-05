Energy Alert
Nonprofit needing help with repairs

By Hayden Savage
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A nonprofit organization in Northeast Arkansas is having trouble maintaining its building.

The Mission of Hope in Hardy supplies those in need with clothing, among other items.

Co-Administrator Holly Melson explained the roof and back wall need serious repairs, and funds are tight.

A leak in the building ruined some donations given to the mission, and now, Melson said they are asking for the community’s help.

“It’s to the point that if there is someone out there that can help, we need it,” she said.

Melson said the group is unsure of how to make the needed repairs.

“We are trying to put together the best plan for us at this point for what we have to work with. We’re super grateful for the building and the owners to let us be here since 2003,” she said. “We just need to make some repairs, and it’s a big undertaking. It’s a 25,000-square-foot building, and we’re a non-profit.”

If you have any experience with roofing or want to send in a donation, you can call the Mission of Hope at 870-856-5511.

