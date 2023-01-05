A local favorite returns to Blytheville

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Kream Kastle is open again in Blytheville.

The restaurant was shut down 10 months ago due to a fire.

During that time the owner, Suzanne Wallace said she felt the support from the community.

Kream Kastle has been a part of the Blytheville community for over 50 years. Wallace said there was never a chance it wasn’t coming back.

“My daddy built it 70 years ago and we just had to build it back,” she said.

Brent Farmer is a customer who has been coming to Kream Kastle since he was a kid, he too, knew he hadn’t seen the last of the restaurant.

“You know, the Kream Kastle is like a landmark to Blytheville,” he said.

The people of Blytheville waited patiently for the restaurant to come back, and they got their wish on Tuesday.

“We just opened on Tuesday, and we had a traffic jam out here and it was just unreal. We’re just so thankful,” Wallace said.

She said she was happy to serve Blytheville again.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.