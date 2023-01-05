Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Route 25 in New Madrid, Dunklin Counties reduced for pavement resurfacing

Route 25 in New Madrid and Dunklin Counties will be reduced to one lane with an 11-foot width...
Route 25 in New Madrid and Dunklin Counties will be reduced to one lane with an 11-foot width restriction. This will be due to construction crews performing pavement resurfacing.(PIXABAY)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Route 25 in New Madrid and Dunklin Counties will be reduced to one lane with an 11-foot width restriction. This will be due to construction crews performing pavement resurfacing.

This section of roadway is located from County Road 218 near Malden, Mo. to Route 84 in Kennett, Mo.

Weather permitting, the road work will take place from January 23 through October 31. The work will be done from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Work will begin at the south limit of the project and move north. The work zone will be marked with signs during this moving operation.  Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead after argument leads to shooting
A man serving a robbery conviction was found hanging in his cell at an east Arkansas prison.
Inmate found hanged in cell
Jonesboro police confirmed a student brought a gun to the Academies at Jonesboro High School on...
15-year-old accused of pointing loaded gun at student in school
Firefighters responded to a house fire Thursday morning in Craighead County.
Crews respond to house fire
Boyce “Bobby” Hogue died on Monday, Jan. 2. The funeral will be held at Roller-Farmers Union...
Former Arkansas State Representative dies

Latest News

The agency said the net available revenue at the end of the first six months was $125.2 million.
Arkansas sees tax revenue jump by 6.4%
Just since Tuesday, Jan. 3, the Jonesboro Police Department took reports of five car thefts, as...
Reports indicate more car thefts, break-ins in Jonesboro
A crash was reported on Interstate 555 in Jonesboro.
Lanes back open following interstate crash
Following Monday’s heavy rains, several counties in Arkansas have had their highways closed.
Highway closures due to high water
Missing Harrisburg woman last seen in Jonesboro
Missing Harrisburg woman last seen in Jonesboro