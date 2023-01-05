School to put millage initiative back on ballot

HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A Sharp County school is hoping for another shot at a recently-denied initiative.

“Highland Proud” is a ballot measure to increase the Highland School District’s 30 mills by 8.9.

The district said the increase in the millage rate will be used to build a new high school and fine arts center.

The initiative, however, had a setback after failing to pass back in the November election.

Superintendent Jeremy Lewis said a handful of controversial items were on the ballot, causing the school to call for an election.

“There were a lot of controversial issues that we feel overshadow the importance and need for a new high school, and our opportunity to take advantage of the state partnership funding,” he said.

The school district explained the need for a new high school grows every day, adding there are some unrepairable issues in the building.

“We feel that the building of a new high school and performing arts center would have a very positive impact on this community for years to come,” Lewis said.

There has been opposition to the passage of the millage rate increase.

Michelle Peterson, the Chairman of the Citizens for Highland School District Accountability, said she was aware the special election would be happening back in December. She knew she would have to get to work for others to be informed.

“We quickly had to organize to get the information out that there’s actually a special election, even though you were just voted down by two-thirds of the voters in November,” she said.

Peterson said she’s not against building a high school, but she wants to make sure all ducks have been put into a row before pushing the initiative to the voters.

She explained her group would be going door to door before the election to tell why they think it shouldn’t pass.

“We will have a supply of campaign signs, banners, and flyers, and talk about what we can and cannot do going door to door and answering any questions that those who oppose the school millage have for us as a group,” Peterson said.

Election day is set for Tuesday, Feb. 14, with the millage increase being the only item expected to be on the ballot.

