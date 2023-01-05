NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - Newport Police Department will begin school zone speed enforcement on Thursday, January 5th, 2023.

According to a social media post, police are seeing an influx in speeding and phone usage in school zones, especially on the elementary campus.

The Newport Police Department’s goal is to keep the children in schools as safe as possible. The speed limit in a school zone during school hours is 25 mph and no driver of a vehicle should use a cell phone when passing through a school zone.

