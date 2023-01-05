Sun Belt announces 2023 cross divisional opponents for Arkansas State football

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There’s more pieces in the puzzle that is the 2023 Arkansas State football schedule.

The Sun Belt announced cross divisional opponents on Thursday. The Red Wolves will host Coastal Carolina and travel to Marshall. Their conference schedule consists of 6 games versus West division opponents and 2 games versus East Division opponents.

The SBC also said that the “complete 2023 Sun Belt football schedule, including play dates, will be released by no later than March 1.” You can see the complete list of SBC cross divisional opponents here.

Here’s a look at who the Red Wolves will play this fall.

2023 Arkansas State Football

Non-Conference opponents

September 2nd: at Oklahoma

September 9th: vs. Memphis

September 16th: vs. Stony Brook

October 7th: at UMass

Sun Belt opponents

TBA: vs. Southern Miss

TBA: vs. Louisiana

TBA: vs. Texas State

TBA: vs. Coastal Carolina

TBA: at Troy

TBA: at South Alabama

TBA: at ULM

TBA: at Marshall

