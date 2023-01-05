Sun Belt announces 2023 cross divisional opponents for Arkansas State football
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There’s more pieces in the puzzle that is the 2023 Arkansas State football schedule.
The Sun Belt announced cross divisional opponents on Thursday. The Red Wolves will host Coastal Carolina and travel to Marshall. Their conference schedule consists of 6 games versus West division opponents and 2 games versus East Division opponents.
The SBC also said that the “complete 2023 Sun Belt football schedule, including play dates, will be released by no later than March 1.” You can see the complete list of SBC cross divisional opponents here.
Here’s a look at who the Red Wolves will play this fall.
2023 Arkansas State Football
Non-Conference opponents
September 2nd: at Oklahoma
September 9th: vs. Memphis
September 16th: vs. Stony Brook
October 7th: at UMass
Sun Belt opponents
TBA: vs. Southern Miss
TBA: vs. Louisiana
TBA: vs. Texas State
TBA: vs. Coastal Carolina
TBA: at Troy
TBA: at South Alabama
TBA: at ULM
TBA: at Marshall
