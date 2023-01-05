Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Sun Belt announces 2023 cross divisional opponents for Arkansas State football

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There’s more pieces in the puzzle that is the 2023 Arkansas State football schedule.

The Sun Belt announced cross divisional opponents on Thursday. The Red Wolves will host Coastal Carolina and travel to Marshall. Their conference schedule consists of 6 games versus West division opponents and 2 games versus East Division opponents.

The SBC also said that the “complete 2023 Sun Belt football schedule, including play dates, will be released by no later than March 1.” You can see the complete list of SBC cross divisional opponents here.

Here’s a look at who the Red Wolves will play this fall.

2023 Arkansas State Football

Non-Conference opponents

September 2nd: at Oklahoma

September 9th: vs. Memphis

September 16th: vs. Stony Brook

October 7th: at UMass

Sun Belt opponents

TBA: vs. Southern Miss

TBA: vs. Louisiana

TBA: vs. Texas State

TBA: vs. Coastal Carolina

TBA: at Troy

TBA: at South Alabama

TBA: at ULM

TBA: at Marshall

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead after argument leads to shooting
A man serving a robbery conviction was found hanging in his cell at an east Arkansas prison.
Inmate found hanged in cell
Boyce “Bobby” Hogue died on Monday, Jan. 2. The funeral will be held at Roller-Farmers Union...
Former Arkansas State Representative dies
FILE - Hunter Biden (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
Ark. mother sues Hunter Biden over daughter’s name
A house fire broke out around 8 p.m. in downtown Jonesboro on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Downtown house fire

Latest News

Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston (4) and Arkansas guard Ricky Council IV (1) go after the ball...
No. 13 Arkansas rallies from 17 down to beat No. 20 Missouri
Red entrances will be unavailable for A-State home basketball games until further notice
Mike Balado & Destinee Rogers preview matchups & more
Arkansas State Basketball Coaches Corner (1/3/23)
Arkansas State basketball weekly press conference (1/3/23)