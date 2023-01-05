Teen Earle mayor deals with flooding during first week on job

EARLE, Ark. (WMC) - This week, residents in Earle, Arkansas, are under new mayoral leadership.

Jaylen Smith, the youngest mayor in the nation, began his official first week in office Monday just ahead of Tuesday’s flash flooding. His first week was no cake walk.

Laying down “structure and order” and meeting with department heads about expectations was top on his list, plus implementing purchase requests and daily inspections on different things like water systems and getting draining systems cleaned--especially after the city dealt with this week’s flash flooding.

“The department heads are actually out helping get those drainage systems clean and getting water flushed out,” Smith said. “So we want to make sure that we are not sitting around doing nothing. We want to make sure they are working, making sure our streets are prepared, our drainage is doing well and different things with our water, making sure we have great water, checking water meters and different things like that.”

Smith said luckily the city was not as impacted as previous flooding situations.

“Give me a chance to do what I need to do,” he said. “Like I always tell people, it’s not going to happen overnight. But I want to show the people effort, actions, and results, because if you show people those three principles they will see that this guy is actually doing something.”

Starting next month, Smith plans to hold a city wide clean up once a month to beautify the city.

