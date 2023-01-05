Ways to save on your grocery bill

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - American households spend an average of $438 per month on groceries, and some significantly more than that depending on where you live; it’s one of the biggest household expenses outside of the rent or mortgage. There are a few ways you can streamline your grocery shopping to save money.

First – planning is key – writing out a list or a weekly meal plan can help you avoid buying more than you need and those impulse items.

Whether you’re shopping online or at the store, price shop, but not the item’s price, the price per unit; that way you’re getting the most product for your money.

When you find a sale, load up on items that can last longer - you can freeze candy, bread, meat and vegetables. You can also pack away pasta and cereal for months or more.

Consider buying generic items versus brand-name items. Many generic items are made by the same manufacturers as the brand-name items, but just with different labelling.

Stores like Walmart, Aldi, HyVee and Price Cutter offer online ordering for delivery and pickup using their website or an app; you can put a grocery order in and set a time to receive it. Some of these even offer memberships that come with extra perks.

Another way to save is if you have a favorite store, consider downloading their app or registering for their loyalty program to earn future savings or discounts.

Make sure you’re checking weekly ads. Most stores post them online but, if you have a store’s app, you can usually find them there as well.

Finally, don’t forget online coupons. Some digital ads will have them attached.

