Arkansas sees tax revenue jump by 6.4%

The agency said the net available revenue at the end of the first six months was $125.2 million.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Despite higher prices, Arkansas businesses and consumers have been thriving.

In the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration’s December report, fiscal year-to-date Arkansas tax revenue totaled $4.15 billion, up 6.4% compared with the same period in 2021, and 3.3% above the projected forecast.

Individual income tax revenue in the first six months of the fiscal year (July to December) was $1.77 billion, up 4.3% compared with the same period in 2021 and 1.9% above the budget forecast.

You can read more on the full report by visiting content partner Talk Business & Politics’ website.

