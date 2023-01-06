Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Boil order issued for Mississippi County town

The Arkansas Department of Health announced Friday a boil order is in effect for Keiser.
The Arkansas Department of Health announced Friday a boil order is in effect for Keiser.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEISER, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health issued a boil order Friday for the Mississippi County town of Keiser.

According to the ADH, the order follows a main break.

Mayor Rick Creecy said it should take a “couple of days” to correct.

Residents are advised to boil all water for consumption until the order is lifted.

This is just the latest water woe facing the town. Earlier this week, Region 8 News reported on the city’s aging sewer system.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police confirmed a student brought a gun to the Academies at Jonesboro High School on...
15-year-old accused of pointing loaded gun at student in school
Firefighters responded to a house fire Thursday morning in Craighead County.
Crews respond to house fire
A crash was reported on Interstate 555 in Jonesboro.
Lanes back open following interstate crash
Laura Hubbard has brown eyes, brown hair, weighs about 105 pounds, and is 5′1′' tall.
Missing Harrisburg woman last seen in Jonesboro
Following Monday’s heavy rains, several counties in Arkansas have had their highways closed.
Highway closures due to high water

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 6,300 cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds nearly 800 daily new cases
Staying healthy is on everyone’s mind at the start of a new year, and for women, it’s the...
Healthcare centers to offer free cervical, breast cancer screenings
A new study from researchers at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has found that...
STUDY: 1 in 4 adults experienced loss due to Covid-19
Jan. 11-13, you can be a hero and save a life at the KAIT Be the Hero Blood Drive. Jerrica Fox...
Midday Interview: Be the Hero Blood Drive