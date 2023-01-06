Energy Alert
Boil order lifted for Hardy

Officials said as of Thursday, Jan. 5, the order issued by the Arkansas Department of Health...
Officials said as of Thursday, Jan. 5, the order issued by the Arkansas Department of Health was lifted.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) – A boil order for the city of Hardy has been lifted.

Officials said as of Thursday, Jan. 5, the order issued by the Arkansas Department of Health was lifted.

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, the boil order was issued for Robinhood Lane as a precautionary measure. The agency said there was the possibility of contaminated water after a main break was caused by lightning.

Samples were taken Wednesday, Jan. 4, and the samples were determined to be safe, thus causing the order to be lifted.

