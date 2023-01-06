Energy Alert
Boy shot in West Memphis

West Memphis Police
West Memphis Police(WMC)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A boy was shot in West Memphis on Thursday afternoon, police say.

The shooting happened just after 3:30 p.m. on South Avalon Street.

West Memphis police officers arrived at the scene to find a boy with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to the hospital in Memphis and is in stable condition.

There’s no word on who fired the shots.

If you have any information that may assist police, call 870-732-7554.

