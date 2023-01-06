City works to fix water problem

KEISER, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Keiser has been working towards fixing its sewage system.

The sewage system in Keiser is almost 50 years old and Mayor Rick Creecy said the system suffers from breakages because of how old it is, and the city has added homes. There’s also another issue that causes problems periodically.

“The weather patterns have changed, and the rain is more intense, more downpour in a shorter period of time and that just complicates the problem,” he said.

When the system overflows, it forces the city to conserve water, so that the sewage system isn’t taxed more than it is. Creecy has already taken some steps to mitigate the problem, by replacing three culverts.

“That’s aided greatly. The water that we had on Monday in our main drainage ditch, prior to replacing those culverts would have been there for probably a week to drain,” he said.

Creecy said the city has already alleviated some of the problems by widening culverts and adding drainage systems in the city to help water flow… the city is also applying for grants to help fix their lifting stations.

“We’ll be able to accomplish almost everything we could with the 5.6 million renovating our lift stations as well as replacing out lines,” Creecy said.

Creecy said that if the city is awarded those grants, he expects those projects to take up to two years to complete.

