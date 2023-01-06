Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

City works to fix water problem

By Staff: Alejandra Hernández
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEISER, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Keiser has been working towards fixing its sewage system.

The sewage system in Keiser is almost 50 years old and Mayor Rick Creecy said the system suffers from breakages because of how old it is, and the city has added homes. There’s also another issue that causes problems periodically.

“The weather patterns have changed, and the rain is more intense, more downpour in a shorter period of time and that just complicates the problem,” he said.

When the system overflows, it forces the city to conserve water, so that the sewage system isn’t taxed more than it is. Creecy has already taken some steps to mitigate the problem, by replacing three culverts.

“That’s aided greatly. The water that we had on Monday in our main drainage ditch, prior to replacing those culverts would have been there for probably a week to drain,” he said.

Creecy said the city has already alleviated some of the problems by widening culverts and adding drainage systems in the city to help water flow… the city is also applying for grants to help fix their lifting stations.

“We’ll be able to accomplish almost everything we could with the 5.6 million renovating our lift stations as well as replacing out lines,” Creecy said.

Creecy said that if the city is awarded those grants, he expects those projects to take up to two years to complete.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police confirmed a student brought a gun to the Academies at Jonesboro High School on...
15-year-old accused of pointing loaded gun at student in school
Firefighters responded to a house fire Thursday morning in Craighead County.
Crews respond to house fire
A crash was reported on Interstate 555 in Jonesboro.
Lanes back open following interstate crash
Laura Hubbard has brown eyes, brown hair, weighs about 105 pounds, and is 5′1′' tall.
Missing Harrisburg woman last seen in Jonesboro
Following Monday’s heavy rains, several counties in Arkansas have had their highways closed.
Highway closures due to high water

Latest News

The Arkansas Department of Health announced Friday a boil order is in effect for Keiser.
Boil order issued for Mississippi County town
The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Laurie.
Suspect dies in officer-involved shooting in Laurie, Mo.
Bert Greenwalt is one of five people added to this year’s list.
A-State professor named to state agri hall of fame
Motorists traveling Highway 49 may encounter a few delays following a morning crash.
Traffic Alert: Crash stalls morning commute