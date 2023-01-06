Crash slowing down traffic on interstate
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Crews are currently at the scene of a crash slowing down traffic in Craighead County.
ARDOT reported a crash at 6:39 p.m. impacting all lanes in Interstate 555 in Jonesboro, specifically at Mile Marker 44.3.
Arkansas State Police said there was a two-vehicle crash, but no other details could be provided at this time.
Region 8 News will continue to follow this developing story.
