Crash slowing down traffic on interstate

A crash was reported on Interstate 555 in Jonesboro.
A crash was reported on Interstate 555 in Jonesboro.(Arkansas Department of Transportation)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Crews are currently at the scene of a crash slowing down traffic in Craighead County.

ARDOT reported a crash at 6:39 p.m. impacting all lanes in Interstate 555 in Jonesboro, specifically at Mile Marker 44.3.

(Source: IDrive Arkansas)

Arkansas State Police said there was a two-vehicle crash, but no other details could be provided at this time.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this developing story.

