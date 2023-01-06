Crash slowing down traffic on interstate

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Crews are currently at the scene of a crash slowing down traffic in Craighead County.

ARDOT reported a crash at 6:39 p.m. impacting all lanes in Interstate 555 in Jonesboro, specifically at Mile Marker 44.3.

(Source: IDrive Arkansas)

Arkansas State Police said there was a two-vehicle crash, but no other details could be provided at this time.

