Dunklin Officer facing charges after harassing children

A police officer who serves two communities in Dunklin County finds herself on the other side of the law tonight, accused of harassing two local children.
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
This unusual story began in Clarkton late last month. That’s when authorities accused Mallory Butler of verbally harassing two children playing outside in the snow on Christmas Eve.

According to court records, Butler serves as a police officer in both Campbell and Senath. She faces two felony counts of first-degree harassment.

The Dunklin County Chief Deputy handled Butler’s case. He accuses her of approaching two children in her Campbell uniform and telling them she would beat them up for the way they treated two other kids also playing with them that day.

This court record also shows Butler then took to social media to continue the harassment. According to the Dunklin County Sheriff Dept., Butler resigned from Campbell PD on December 26.

Butler is out on bond and is scheduled to be back in court January 20.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

