El-Sheikh records 4th straight double double, A-State men’s basketball falls at South Alabama

The Arkansas State men’s basketball team saw Omar El-Sheikh collect his fourth consecutive double-double Thursday against South Alabama, but the Red Wolves couldn’t overcome a tough shooting night in a 63-45 setback to the Jaguars at the Mitchell Center.

El-Sheikh finished with a team-best 18 points and game-high 13 rebounds to lead Arkansas State (9-7, 1-2), which also got 14 points from sophomore guard Avery Felts. A-State’s leading scorer, junior guard Caleb Fields, was limited to just two points, but became the fourth player in school history to record at least 400 career assists.

The Red Wolves made 16 field goals and managed just a .276 field goal percentage, both season lows, while South Alabama (7-8, 1-2) countered with a .442 shooting mark. A-State held a 39-35 advantage on the boards and scored 14 second-chance points, but was outscored 36-18 in the paint.

South Alabama put the first eight points on the scoreboard before Arkansas State responded with a 15-4 run to grab a 15-12 lead midway through the opening half. However, the Red Wolves were able to connect on only one of their final 13 shots in the first half and went into the break trailing 29-18.

A-State couldn’t find the mark on its first three shots of the second half as well, while South Alabama connected its first two field goal attempts to extend its advantage to 33-18. Still trailing by 15 points, 38-23, with 15:25 remaining, the Red Wolves went on a quick 4-0 run to pull back within 11, but couldn’t get any closer.

The Jaguars were led by three players scoring in double figures, including guard Isaiah Moore with a game-high 20 points. Kevin Samuel added a double-double for the Jaguars, posting 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Arkansas State returns to action Saturday, Jan. 7, with a 4:00 p.m. game at Troy. The contest will appear on ESPN+, and every A-State men’s basketball game can be heard live on the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network, including flagship station 107.9 FM in the Northeast Arkansas area.

