Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Fast Break Friday Night (1/6/23)

KAIT showcases high school hoops every Friday night on Fast Break Friday Night.
KAIT showcases high school hoops every Friday night on Fast Break Friday Night.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A KAIT tradition continues, it’s Season 13 of Fast Break Friday Night.

Current NBA players Austin Reaves and Malik Monk have shined on this show over the years along with college standouts Desi Sills, Dasia Young, Izzy Higginbottom and CJ Delancy.

A 5A East boys opener is our Game of the Night: Nettleton makes the short trek to Greene County Tech. The Raiders are 11-4 this season. Bubba Deaton’s crew have won 5 of their last 6. Meanwhile the Golden Eagles enter conference play with a 16 - 1 mark. Jeff Guiot’s flock are high flying on offense, they’re averaging 72 points per game. Logan Whaley will have highlights and postgame reaction.

Watch Fast Break Friday Night at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app. You can see more high school basketball updates by following Chris or Logan on twitter. You can also like the Fast Break Friday Night facebook page.

Fast Break Friday Night (1/6/23) - The Rundown

Game of the Night: Nettleton at Greene County Tech (Boys)

Bryant at Jonesboro (Boys)

Bryant at Jonesboro (Girls)

Nettleton at Greene County Tech (Girls)

Valley View at Batesville (Boys)

Valley View at Batesville (Girls)

Southside at Brookland (Girls)

Highland at Westside (Girls)

Manila at Corning (Boys)

White County Central at Sloan-Hendrix (Boys)

Fast Break Feature: Blytheville (Boys) off to 17-0 start

Fast Break Players of the Week

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead after argument leads to shooting
A man serving a robbery conviction was found hanging in his cell at an east Arkansas prison.
Inmate found hanged in cell
Jonesboro police confirmed a student brought a gun to the Academies at Jonesboro High School on...
15-year-old accused of pointing loaded gun at student in school
Firefighters responded to a house fire Thursday morning in Craighead County.
Crews respond to house fire
Boyce “Bobby” Hogue died on Monday, Jan. 2. The funeral will be held at Roller-Farmers Union...
Former Arkansas State Representative dies

Latest News

The 75th NEA Tournament begins Saturday, December 17th.
Champions crowned at 75th NEA Tournament
Mustangs win NEA Tournament title
75th NEA Tournament: Melvin Shaw hits GW 3, Forrest City beats Brookland in D2 Boys title game
Warriors win NEA Tournament title
75th NEA Tournament: EPC beats Walnut Ridge in Division 1 Boys Championship
2023 Kell Classic underway