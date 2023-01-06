JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A KAIT tradition continues, it’s Season 13 of Fast Break Friday Night.

Current NBA players Austin Reaves and Malik Monk have shined on this show over the years along with college standouts Desi Sills, Dasia Young, Izzy Higginbottom and CJ Delancy.

A 5A East boys opener is our Game of the Night: Nettleton makes the short trek to Greene County Tech. The Raiders are 11-4 this season. Bubba Deaton’s crew have won 5 of their last 6. Meanwhile the Golden Eagles enter conference play with a 16 - 1 mark. Jeff Guiot’s flock are high flying on offense, they’re averaging 72 points per game. Logan Whaley will have highlights and postgame reaction.

Fast Break Friday Night (1/6/23) - The Rundown

Game of the Night: Nettleton at Greene County Tech (Boys)

Bryant at Jonesboro (Boys)

Bryant at Jonesboro (Girls)

Nettleton at Greene County Tech (Girls)

Valley View at Batesville (Boys)

Valley View at Batesville (Girls)

Southside at Brookland (Girls)

Highland at Westside (Girls)

Manila at Corning (Boys)

White County Central at Sloan-Hendrix (Boys)

Fast Break Feature: Blytheville (Boys) off to 17-0 start

Fast Break Players of the Week

