Former Razorback, NFL star in ICU after saving kids from drowning

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Peyton Hillis, a former University of Arkansas football star, is in intensive care after saving his children from drowning.

Our content partner, KNWA in Fayetteville, reports the former NFL running back was flown to a Florida hospital following a swimming accident in Pensacola.

A family member said Hillis remains unconscious in the intensive care unit; but, his breathing is improving.

“I just want to let everyone know on Razorback Nation that Peyton is doing better,” his uncle, Greg Hillis wrote in a post. “He is still in intensive care and having some problems with his kidneys and lungs, but the doctors say he is improving. I just wanted to head off any rumors that may be started.”

