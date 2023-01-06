Griffin records double double, A-State women’s basketball falls at Troy

Anna Griffin notched her third double-double of the season, but the Arkansas State women’s basketball team fell 83-67 to Troy in its Sun Belt Conference home opener Thursday inside First National Bank Arena.

Griffin registered a career-high 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting to lead all players while grabbing 10 boards. The Aurora, Ill., native scored 12 of her points from long range, converting 4-of-6 from 3-point range.

A-State (5-9, 0-3 SBC) had three players in double figures, including Griffin, but could not overcome a strong performance by the Trojans (7-7, 2-1) on the offensive glass. Twenty-five of Troy’s 56 total rebounds came on the offensive end, resulting in 26 second-chance points.

Lauryn Pendleton scored in double digits for the third consecutive outing, scoring 17 points and going a perfect 7-for-7 at the free-throw line, while Keya Patton added 10 points and doled out four assists. As a team, the Scarlet and Black shot 33.3 percent (23-69) from the field and went 14-for-17 at the charity stripe for an 82.4-percent clip. All 17 of A-State’s foul shots came in the second half.

Three Trojans scored 10-plus, led by Nia Daniel’s 17 points. Makayia Hallmon recorded 15 points while Amber Leggett scored a dozen off the bench. Janeen Camp led all players with 11 rebounds as Troy out-rebounded A-State 56-38. The Trojans shot 37.3 percent (28-75) from the field and sank 23 of 26 free throws (88.5 percent).

Troy scored the game’s first six points and surged out to an early double-digit lead in the first quarter, leading 26-14 after one. A-State rallied in the second quarter to cut the deficit down to single digits on back-to-back treys by Griffin before the Trojans answered with two scores to lead by 12 with a minute left in the half. Mailyn Wilkerson drilled a 3-pointer with 38 seconds to go, and then Griffin added her third long-range bucket of the quarter to end the half, cutting Troy’s lead at intermission to 42-36.

A-State kept it within eight for the first four minutes of the second half, but a 7-0 run by the visitors expanded the margin to 15. Troy went on to take a 64-51 lead into the fourth quarter. The Trojans’ largest lead of the night came after a 12-2 run made it a 21-point affair with 5:05 remaining, but five straight points by Griffin later cut it to 14 with under two to play.

The Red Wolves continue their home stand Saturday afternoon, hosting Appalachian State. Tip-off against the Mountaineers inside First National Bank Arena is set for 2 p.m. CT on ESPN+. The radio broadcast can be heard live via the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network station 95.3 and 96.9 The Ticket Radio Network.

