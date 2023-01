JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Following Monday’s heavy rains, several counties in Arkansas have had their highways closed.

As of 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, the following highways are closed in Northeast Arkansas:

Cross

Highway 364

Craighead

Highway 230

Jackson

Highway 37

Highway 224

You can visit IDriveArkansas’ website for the latest traffic conditions.

