Jan. 6: What you need to know

Weather Headlines

Waking up this morning with some sunshine, but clouds will start to move in this morning ahead of our next system. Highs today will be in the upper-40s and lower-50s again.

Overnight tonight, we could see a few showers develop across Region 8 and those will linger into your Saturday. Not a lot of rain is expected, but enough for you to keep the umbrella handy as you get out and about, especially Saturday morning.

We dry out for Sunday and for the first part of next week. No big cooldown in the next 8 days. We could see more showers later next week. Temperatures next week will be in the 50s

News Headlines

A police officer who serves two communities in Dunklin County finds herself on the other side of the law, accused of harassing two local children.

Jonesboro police arrested a 15-year-old boy Wednesday after they say he pointed a loaded handgun at another student in a school bathroom. We’ll tell you what steps are being taken to keep kids safe.

As hospitals reach or near capacity in Northwest Arkansas, the president of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement sounds the alarm on a new COVID-19 variant of potential concern.

Gas prices in Arkansas have risen due to holiday travel and the past winter storms, and some Arkansans said they are starting to feel the effects.

