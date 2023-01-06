Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Missouri Highway Patrol investigates officer-involved shooting in Laurie, Mo.

The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Laurie.
The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Laurie.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURIE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Laurie.

Officers responded to the incident Thursday near State Highway O, and Park Place around 7:30 p.m. Firefighters also responded to the scene.

Investigators say this incident involved a suspect and a Laurie Police Department offices. Investigators have not given any update on the suspect’s condition. They say the officer is safe.

This is a developing story. Watch for updates on Friday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police confirmed a student brought a gun to the Academies at Jonesboro High School on...
15-year-old accused of pointing loaded gun at student in school
Firefighters responded to a house fire Thursday morning in Craighead County.
Crews respond to house fire
A crash was reported on Interstate 555 in Jonesboro.
Lanes back open following interstate crash
Laura Hubbard has brown eyes, brown hair, weighs about 105 pounds, and is 5′1′' tall.
Missing Harrisburg woman last seen in Jonesboro
Following Monday’s heavy rains, several counties in Arkansas have had their highways closed.
Highway closures due to high water

Latest News

Aaron's Friday morning forecast
Aaron's Friday morning forecast
Red Wolves fall to Troy Thursday night
Griffin records double double, A-State women’s basketball falls at Troy
Red Wolves fall at South Alabama 63-45
Arkansas State men's basketball falls at South Alabama 63-45 (Video: WALA)
Arkansas State women's basketball coach
Red Wolves Raw: Destinee Rogers, Lauryn Pendleton, Anna Griffin after Troy loss
Lady Rebels beat BIC in 2A-3 clash
Riverside beats BIC in 2A-3 girls hoops clash, more 1/5/23 scores