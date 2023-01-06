New mayor hoping to bring change to Trumann

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - With new leaders starting all across northeast Arkansas in 2023, many cities will have a fresh start, including Trumann.

Newly-elected Mayor Jay Paul Woods said he wants to clean up the city and make it more appealing to possible homeowners and visitors alike.

Woods stressed there are projects his office is picking up from the last administration they are hoping to get done.

“We want to move Trumann forward and we have things in the works already,” he said. “The previous administration had some things in the works that we will pick up with and roll right on that is really exciting for the city of Trumann.”

Woods said the fire station is his number one priority, while other projects like increasing safety and city-wide cleanups will be tackled in the first couple of months.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.