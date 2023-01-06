Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

New mayor hoping to bring change to Trumann

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - With new leaders starting all across northeast Arkansas in 2023, many cities will have a fresh start, including Trumann.

Newly-elected Mayor Jay Paul Woods said he wants to clean up the city and make it more appealing to possible homeowners and visitors alike.

Woods stressed there are projects his office is picking up from the last administration they are hoping to get done.

“We want to move Trumann forward and we have things in the works already,” he said. “The previous administration had some things in the works that we will pick up with and roll right on that is really exciting for the city of Trumann.”

Woods said the fire station is his number one priority, while other projects like increasing safety and city-wide cleanups will be tackled in the first couple of months.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead after argument leads to shooting
A man serving a robbery conviction was found hanging in his cell at an east Arkansas prison.
Inmate found hanged in cell
Jonesboro police confirmed a student brought a gun to the Academies at Jonesboro High School on...
15-year-old accused of pointing loaded gun at student in school
Firefighters responded to a house fire Thursday morning in Craighead County.
Crews respond to house fire
Boyce “Bobby” Hogue died on Monday, Jan. 2. The funeral will be held at Roller-Farmers Union...
Former Arkansas State Representative dies

Latest News

All that's left of the original Trumann Fire Department after the tornado back damaged in on...
Fire station “a priority” for new mayor
Co-Administrator Holly Melson explained the roof and back wall need serious repairs, and funds...
Nonprofit needing help with repairs
“Highland Proud” is a ballot measure to increase the Highland School District’s 30 mills by 8.9.
School to put millage initiative back on ballot
The curfew ended at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3 after it was put in place for the safety of the...
City lifts mandatory curfew