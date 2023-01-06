Police searching for ‘person of interest’ in multiple shootings
SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police continue to search for a man in connection with multiple Tuesday night shootings.
The Searcy Police Department requests the public’s help in finding 26-year-old Aaron Warren.
According to a news release, he is considered a person of interest in a series of shootings at two apartment complexes on the night of Jan. 3.
The first shooting happened around 8 p.m. at Dogwood Manor Apartments, 306 S. Charles.
According to the news release, two apartments and two parked vehicles were struck.
A witness reported seeing a small white passenger car leaving the scene.
Thirty minutes later, officers were called to The Ridge Apartments, 2001 Quality Dr., regarding someone shooting at three more apartments and a parked car.
Once again, witnesses reported seeing a small white car leaving the scene.
Anyone with information on Warren’s whereabouts should call SPD at 501-279-1038.
Police believe Warren could possibly be in the Woodruff County area.
