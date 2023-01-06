Energy Alert
REPORT: Arkansas one of the lowest growth states in America

Arkansas is ranked as the 43rd growth state in the United States, according to the U-Haul...
Arkansas is ranked as the 43rd growth state in the United States, according to the U-Haul Growth Index, which analyzes customer moves for the year.(Ketut Subiyanto | Pexels)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – The Natural State saw little movement when it came to moving in and out of the state in 2022.

Arkansas is ranked as the 43rd growth state in the United States, according to the U-Haul Growth Index, which analyzes customer moves for the year. It was ranked 41st in 2021.

The company said people arriving in Arkansas in one-way U-Haul trucks fell 4% from 2021, while departures fell more than 3% year-over-year as overall traffic slowed.

Do-it-yourself movers arriving in the Natural State accounted for just over 49.5% of all one-way U-Haul truck traffic in and out of the state (50.5%).

You can read more on U-Haul’s website.

