Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

‘Stranger Things’ star Noah Schnapp comes out as gay

Actor Noah Schnapp participates in the ceremonial lighting of the Empire State Building in...
Actor Noah Schnapp participates in the ceremonial lighting of the Empire State Building in honor of the 'Stranger Things' season four premiere on May 26, 2022, in New York.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – “Stranger Things” actor Noah Schnapp publicly came out as gay Thursday.

In a TikTok video, the 18-year-old wrote in a caption, “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared and in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know.’”

Schnapp went on to write, “I guess I’m more similar to Will than I thought,” referencing his “Stranger Things” character Will Byers, who is gay. The character professes his love for his friend Mike, played by Finn Wolfhard, in the fourth season of the show.

As of Friday, Schnapp’s TikTok video has racked up more than 45 million views. He has nearly 32 million followers on the platform.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police confirmed a student brought a gun to the Academies at Jonesboro High School on...
15-year-old accused of pointing loaded gun at student in school
Firefighters responded to a house fire Thursday morning in Craighead County.
Crews respond to house fire
A crash was reported on Interstate 555 in Jonesboro.
Lanes back open following interstate crash
Laura Hubbard has brown eyes, brown hair, weighs about 105 pounds, and is 5′1′' tall.
Missing Harrisburg woman last seen in Jonesboro
Following Monday’s heavy rains, several counties in Arkansas have had their highways closed.
Highway closures due to high water

Latest News

The scene of an officer-involved shooting off is seen Summit Run Place in Hermitage on Thursday.
Grammy winner killed in SWAT shooting after allegedly holding his family captive
FILE - Violent insurrectionists, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in...
2 years after Jan. 6, speaker scrap paralyzes Congress again
The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Laurie.
Suspect dies in officer-involved shooting in Laurie, Mo.
Multiple people were wounded in a shooting after an altercation outside a restaurant in...
Multiple people wounded in shooting near Florida restaurant
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Miami...
Bills’ Hamlin breathing on his own, joins team via video