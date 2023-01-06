Energy Alert
Traffic Alert: Crash stalls morning commute

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Motorists traveling Highway 49 may encounter a few delays following a morning crash.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported a crash on the highway three miles northeast of State Highway 351 in Brookland at 7:39 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6.

ArDOT reports possible injuries.

According to its map, traffic is backed up in both directions.

Motorists are advised to use caution and yield to responding emergency vehicles.

