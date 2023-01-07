Energy Alert
$300,000 total funds for Missouri non-profits

This cold season has swimming and water activities on everyone’s mind as we count the days til summer, but one state is taking it a step further to prepare for the warm weather.(WRDW)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KAIT) - This cold season has swimming and water activities on everyone’s mind as we count the days til summer, but one state is taking it a step further to prepare for the warm weather.

On Friday, Jan. 6 the State of Missouri announced a new grant program to provide water safety and swimming lessons to underserved populations.

According to a news release, The Missouri Department of Public Safety has a total of $300,000 in grant funding to help Missouri community-based nonprofit organizations. Only registered, non-profit 501c3 organizations will be eligible to apply.

The application deadline is Feb. 2 so dive in quickly to the Missouri Department of Public Safety to learn more and apply.

