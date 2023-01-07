Community honors and pays tribute to radio host

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A voice that traveled the airwaves in Jonesboro for years, will be missed by many.

The impact Qubilah Jones had on the community will continue to be felt for years to come.

Songs filled the airwaves on Friday, Jan. 6 on KLEK 102.5. Songs like “We Are Family”, by Sister Sledge and “September” by Earth, Wind, and Fire.

The day was dedicated to honoring Jones, known to some as “Q”, who died following a battle with Lymphedema.

She hosted her segment “Community Conversations” starting in 2016, and it continues to this very day.

This segment made a path for dialogue that LaGanzie Kale, owner and GM for the radio station, said was needed in Jonesboro.

“Because of what she did with that show, she was able to connect with so many people in the community,” he said.

Jones played roles in various other aspects at the radio station serving with love, compassion, and intention.

“In my opinion when she would say be intentional, she was speaking for those who didn’t have a voice,” Kale said. “She properly remembered her own struggles to find her voice.”

In Nov. 2009, Jones found out she had Lymphedema, a condition that impacts the lymphatic system.

Many people who spoke during the tribute on Friday noted her condition did not stop her from continuing to reach her goals.

“When she was declining, I watched her host KLEK, I watched her go back to school and get her bachelor’s degree, I watched her get her master’s degree,” said Jones’ sister, Gwen Henderson.

“She was a fighter she did not let Lymphedema defeat her. She still pressed on,” Kale said.

In 2017, Jones was awarded “Volunteer of the Year” by the city of Jonesboro, with more than 2,000 hours of community service.

“It was in giving and love. She knew internally at a deep level that she was here to serve,” Henderson said.

Jones also advocated for more research and resources for people with Lymphedema.

After years of advocacy, in Dec. 2022, days before she passed away, the Lymphedema Treatment Act was passed. The measure works to improve insurance coverage for the necessary compression supplies that help in lymphedema treatment.

“Q had an impact not just here in Jonesboro, but people all throughout the United States will be just a little bit better because of her advocacy,” Kale said.

A memorial service for Jones will be held Saturday, Jan. 14 at 12 p.m. at Centennial Hall on the Arkansas State University campus.

