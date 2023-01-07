COVID-19 cases see sharp increase during holidays

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hospitals around the area are dealing with a spike in COVID-19, RSV, and flu cases after the holiday season.

St. Bernards Medical Center said they have seen an influx of patients within the last two weeks but stressed that’s not out of the ordinary.

Vice President of Medical Affairs Dr. Kasey Holder said when there are large get-togethers around the holidays, there is a spike in numbers.

“We were anticipating that and not really knowing how much of an increase,” she said. “So, like I said we have seen an increase, but we are nowhere near where we were in January and February of last year.”

Holder explained they have seen more cases of COVID-19 than anything else, and the hospitalizations are mostly among the elderly.

She added with the increase around the community, they are taking extra safety precautions.

“We did go back to masking in all of our patient care areas and that decision was made on the number of hospitalized patients we were seeing,” Holder said.

Holder hopes to see the decrease seen in 2022 and encourages those feeling sick to see a doctor immediately.

