Hoxie implementing new tech in city meetings

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - Hoxie will have some new tools in its arsenal when discussing city matters.

Council members will be given iPads to read agendas and other info during their meetings.

Mayor Dennis Coggins said this is a step into the future for his council.

“Each council member will have one, and each of the ladies that send out the agenda,” he explained. “All the agenda will be on the iPad, and it will be facing toward you. Once you get out of one thing, you can punch a little button up here, and another will scroll up.”

The mayor said the new technology will also allow the city to reduce paper use.

“The cost of the paper is skyrocketing. We go through boxes of paper every month,” Coggins said.

However, the iPads during council meetings will have to be closely supervised.

According to the Freedom of Information Act, any chats during council meetings are subject to a FOIA request.

Mayor Coggins explained all the rules surrounding the iPads would be discussed during a study session with the council members on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

“We’re going to do a study from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on how to produce themselves, how to use it as the tool we are going to use it for. In other words, they’re going to know the do’s and don’ts, and then they have to sign off on It on a sheet of paper when we give their iPads to them.”

Coggins said paper packets would be used for the January meeting to allow council members to thoroughly understand and train on the iPads.

The next city council meeting is set for Jan. 10 at 6:30 pm in the Hoxie City Hall.

