Jonesboro to use land for new park

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new year comes a new green space in Jonesboro.

The city announced new land was donated and will be turned into a 24-acre park on the west side of town.

The land off Strawfloor Drive is currently home to a disc golf course known as “Disc Side of Heaven”, but the course will be reshaped on one side to make room for the park.

Park and Recreation Director Danny Kapalas said this was an area that was previously underserved.

“This little section of town was one of the remaining untouched areas of the ridge that was left that has 100-year-old plus trees that are perfect for a park,” he said.

With so many projects in the works and the need to keep up with Jonesboro’s growth, being smart with the money is key.

Kapalas said it is easier for them to add a new outdoor space because they let mother nature take care of the work

“When you are trying to maintain a green space the plus side to it is that it’s a little bit lower cost than it is if you are trying to maintain indoor facilities,” he said.

It is important to the parks department to give the people a space that they will use, and that is why they want to hear from you.

“We will be reaching out to our community saying hey what do you want this space to really look like and what attractions need to be on it,” Kapalas said.

The city will put out a survey soon, as Kapalas said they are still in the early stages of getting the space ready.

