Kaylee Clark drops school record 40 pts, Williams Baptist splits doubleheader at Central Baptist

By WBU Athletics
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Williams Baptist 78, Central Baptist 62 (Women)

Kaylee Clark broke two school records and tied another in the Lady Eagles 78-62 win over Central Baptist College on Saturday afternoon.

Clark broke the record for most points in a game with 40 and the record for most three-pointers made in a game with 11. She tied the record for most FG made in a game with 14.

The Lady Eagles came out hot, outscoring the Mustangs 23-17 in the first quarter and 25-13 in the second quarter. They took an 18 point lead into halftime, behind the seven three-pointers that Clark hit in the first half.

Williams kept their foot on the gas in the second half and defeated the Mustangs by 16.

Williams shot 47.5% from the field (29-61), 51.7% from the three-point line (15-29), and 62.5% from the free-throw line (5-8).

Clark led all scorers with 40 points. Tristan Richards was also in double figures for the Lady Eagles with 13 points.

Monica Horne led the team on the boards with 13, followed by Italei Gray with nine. Williams welcomes Lyon College to the SMC on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

Central Baptist 74, Williams Baptist 61 (Men)

The Williams men’s basketball team fell 74-61 at Central Baptist on Saturday afternoon.

It was a close game for the first half and part of the second half. The Mustangs began to pull away from the Eagles as they went on a 13-5 run to end the game.

Williams shot 36.5% from the field (23-63), 28.6% from the three-point line (8-28), and 46.7% from the free-throw line (7-15).

Duke Hardin led the team with 16 points. Rajhon McIntosh had 12 points, while Ben Keton and DJ Townsend had 11.

McIntosh and TJ Clardy led the team on the boards with 5 each. The Eagles return to the SMC on Tuesday, Jan. 10 as they host Lyon College. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

