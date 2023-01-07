New early childhood development facility for Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Friday, Jan. 6 for a new early childhood development facility, The Goddard School.

The school is located at 1770 Mayfield Drive and is currently enrolling children ages infant to pre-k, according to a social media post.

To enroll your child or to learn more about the school visit goddardschool.com.

