New early childhood development facility for Jonesboro

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Friday, Jan. 6 for a new early childhood development facility, The Goddard School.

The school is located at 1770 Mayfield Drive and is currently enrolling children ages infant to pre-k, according to a social media post.

To enroll your child or to learn more about the school visit goddardschool.com.

