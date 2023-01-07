Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Personal pot cultivation applications open today

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Personal cultivation applications will open up on the Missouri Health Departments website today, Saturday, Jan. 7.

This is an application to legally grow marijuana. Amendment 3 drafters required that, by Jan. 7, personal cultivation application forms and instructions be available on the DHSS website. It required that by Feb. 6, DHSS must be accepting personal cultivation applications. The application individuals will submit will be available by Feb. 6 through an online portal at cannabis.mo.gov.

DHSS says this form posted to the website is merely a sample of the application requirements and does not demonstrate how they will begin receiving applications and fees from individuals requesting authorization for consumer personal cultivation.

Additional information regarding how the department will receive applications and fees from individuals requesting these authorizations will be made available on the department’s website prior to the February 6 deadline.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorists traveling Highway 49 may encounter a few delays following a morning crash.
Traffic Alert: Crash stalls morning commute
Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, of Lake Ozark, faced a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
Charges dropped against real estate agent accused of trying to hire hitman, attorneys say
Peyton Hillis, a former University of Arkansas football star, is in intensive care after saving...
Former Razorback, NFL star in ICU after saving kids from drowning
Mayra Rios, 37, is charged with lottery theft and lottery fraud, both of which are...
Convenience store employee charged with stealing lottery tickets, cashing in prize winnings, police say
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Police: Customer shoots, kills robber at Mexican restaurant, then returns stolen money to patrons

Latest News

Blazers sweep Batesville
Fast Break Friday Night (1/6/23): Valley View sweeps Batesville in 5A East doubleheader
Greyhounds win 20th game
Fast Break Friday Night (1/6/23): Sloan-Hendrix boys beat White County Central, improves to 20-2
Chickasaws reflect on 18-0 start
Fast Break Friday Night (1/6/23): Blytheville boys off to 18-0 start
Players of the Week
Fast Break Friday Night (1/6/23): Players of the Week