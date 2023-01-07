Personal pot cultivation applications open today

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Personal cultivation applications will open up on the Missouri Health Departments website today, Saturday, Jan. 7.

This is an application to legally grow marijuana. Amendment 3 drafters required that, by Jan. 7, personal cultivation application forms and instructions be available on the DHSS website. It required that by Feb. 6, DHSS must be accepting personal cultivation applications. The application individuals will submit will be available by Feb. 6 through an online portal at cannabis.mo.gov.

DHSS says this form posted to the website is merely a sample of the application requirements and does not demonstrate how they will begin receiving applications and fees from individuals requesting authorization for consumer personal cultivation.

Additional information regarding how the department will receive applications and fees from individuals requesting these authorizations will be made available on the department’s website prior to the February 6 deadline.

