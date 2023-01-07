Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Police: 12-year-old girl arrested after stabbing, killing younger brother

Police in Oklahoma said they have taken a 12-year-old girl into custody for stabbing her brother.
Police in Oklahoma said they have taken a 12-year-old girl into custody for stabbing her brother.(File image | SEInnovation via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Oklahoma are investigating a deadly stabbing involving a young brother and sister.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers were called to a home regarding a stabbing on Thursday evening.

Police said when they arrived at the scene paramedics and firefighters were already performing CPR on a 9-year-old boy.

Officers said the boy’s 12-year-old sister had stabbed him before she woke up a parent to tell them what happened.

The 9-year-old was rushed to the hospital but later died, according to police.

Authorities said the 12-year-old was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Family Center for Juvenile Justice.

Tulsa police did not immediately identify the family involved but said their child crisis unit is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police confirmed a student brought a gun to the Academies at Jonesboro High School on...
15-year-old accused of pointing loaded gun at student in school
Firefighters responded to a house fire Thursday morning in Craighead County.
Crews respond to house fire
A crash was reported on Interstate 555 in Jonesboro.
Lanes back open following interstate crash
Laura Hubbard has brown eyes, brown hair, weighs about 105 pounds, and is 5′1′' tall.
Missing Harrisburg woman last seen in Jonesboro
Motorists traveling Highway 49 may encounter a few delays following a morning crash.
Traffic Alert: Crash stalls morning commute

Latest News

What started as a political novelty has devolved into a Republican party feud and deepening...
McCarthy fails on 14th ballot for speaker, tensions boil
The impact Qubilah Jones had on the community will continue to be felt for years to come.
Community honors and pays tribute to radio host
Just since Tuesday, Jan. 3, the Jonesboro Police Department took reports of five car thefts, as...
Reports indicate more car thefts, break-ins in Jonesboro
Police continue their investigation at a home where eight family members were found dead in...
Family of slain Utah family says husband took guns from home