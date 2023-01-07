Police ask drivers to be cautious near school zones

THAYER, Mo. (KAIT) - Officers in a Southern Missouri city are asking drivers to slow down through its marked school zone.

The Thayer Police Department made a social media post on Thursday, Jan. 5, reminding drivers to pay attention while in school zones.

The post comes as students and a Thayer School District resource officer have nearly been hit multiple times.

Stephen Bryant said one encounter happened just before Christmas break, adding it could have been worse.

“It didn’t appear to be distracted to me at all, looking at the road and had a near experience with a student, which is really frightening,” he recalled.

Bryant advised drivers need to pay attention to where the zone starts and keep their eyes peeled.

“Further east for the school and down here by McDonald’s, we have lights that flash. While those lights are flashing, the speed limit is 25,” he explained.

He ended by saying one thing: “Put your phones down.”

