Police look for suspect after several overnight break-ins

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Pocahontas Police Department received reports of several car break-ins.

According to a detective in the department, they are now working six car break-in cases and one home invasion that happened on Jan. 7.

The department was able to get a description of the suspect from Harps Food Stores security video. They are looking for a Marshallese male in his late teens to early 20′s.

The department started to receive calls about the incidents Saturday morning. Residents also called in about people wandering around Barthel, Randolph, Martin, and Dana streets.

The department is asking for community members to check their home security video for the male between midnight and 3 a.m. Saturday.

If you have any information call the Pocahontas Police Department.

