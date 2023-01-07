Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Police look for suspect after several overnight break-ins

Pocohontas Police Dept. (Source: KAIT)
Pocohontas Police Dept. (Source: KAIT)(Pocahontas Police Dept. (Source: KAIT))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Pocahontas Police Department received reports of several car break-ins.

According to a detective in the department, they are now working six car break-in cases and one home invasion that happened on Jan. 7.

The department was able to get a description of the suspect from Harps Food Stores security video. They are looking for a Marshallese male in his late teens to early 20′s.

The department started to receive calls about the incidents Saturday morning. Residents also called in about people wandering around Barthel, Randolph, Martin, and Dana streets.

The department is asking for community members to check their home security video for the male between midnight and 3 a.m. Saturday.

If you have any information call the Pocahontas Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorists traveling Highway 49 may encounter a few delays following a morning crash.
Traffic Alert: Crash stalls morning commute
Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, of Lake Ozark, faced a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
Charges dropped against real estate agent accused of trying to hire hitman, attorneys say
Peyton Hillis, a former University of Arkansas football star, is in intensive care after saving...
Former Razorback, NFL star in ICU after saving kids from drowning
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Police: Customer shoots, kills robber at Mexican restaurant, then returns stolen money to patrons
Mayra Rios, 37, is charged with lottery theft and lottery fraud, both of which are...
Convenience store employee charged with stealing lottery tickets, cashing in prize winnings, police say

Latest News

Personal cultivation applications will open up on the Missouri Health Departments website
Personal pot cultivation applications open today
Blazers sweep Batesville
Fast Break Friday Night (1/6/23): Valley View sweeps Batesville in 5A East doubleheader
Greyhounds win 20th game
Fast Break Friday Night (1/6/23): Sloan-Hendrix boys beat White County Central, improves to 20-2
Chickasaws reflect on 18-0 start
Fast Break Friday Night (1/6/23): Blytheville boys off to 18-0 start