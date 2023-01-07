Energy Alert
School district implements clear bag policy

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – The Osceola School District is making sure you stay safe at future games.

On Friday, Jan. 6, officials said they have implemented a clear bag policy for its sporting events.

They advised if the bags do not fit the requirements, attendees would not be allowed in the game.

The change comes after a game on Thursday, Dec. 15 was canceled following an incident between fans.

You can read more about the clear bag policy by visiting the school district’s Facebook page.

