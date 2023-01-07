School district implements clear bag policy

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – The Osceola School District is making sure you stay safe at future games.

On Friday, Jan. 6, officials said they have implemented a clear bag policy for its sporting events.

They advised if the bags do not fit the requirements, attendees would not be allowed in the game.

The change comes after a game on Thursday, Dec. 15 was canceled following an incident between fans.

You can read more about the clear bag policy by visiting the school district’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.