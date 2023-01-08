Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

2 adults, 3 kids dead in suspected murder-suicide in NC

Police are investigating after they found the bodies of two adults and three children in a home...
Police are investigating after they found the bodies of two adults and three children in a home in High Point, North Carolina.(Source: WXII via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 12:36 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH POINT, N.C. (CNN) - Police in North Carolina are investigating a suspected murder-suicide that claimed five lives, including those of three children.

Officers were called Saturday morning to a home in High Point after reports of people screaming for help.

When police arrived, they encountered a man and woman who said they needed help. Moments later, officers entered a home and found the bodies of two adults and three children.

Officers are currently investigating the case as a murder-suicide. They say there’s no ongoing threat to the community.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
Motorists traveling Highway 49 may encounter a few delays following a morning crash.
Traffic Alert: Crash stalls morning commute
Pocohontas Police Dept. (Source: KAIT)
Police look for suspect after several overnight break-ins
Peyton Hillis, a former University of Arkansas football star, is in intensive care after saving...
Former Razorback, NFL star in ICU after saving kids from drowning
Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, of Lake Ozark, faced a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
Charges dropped against real estate agent accused of trying to hire hitman, attorneys say

Latest News

Returns to Jonesboro Jan. 14
Cardinals Caravan returns to Jonesboro January 14 at noon
Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected House speaker on a historic post-midnight 15th ballot,...
House members sworn in after McCarthy wins speaker vote
Lady Bears win
Kell Classic: Mammoth Spring girls beat BIC to advance to Semifinals
Police say the 12-year-old girl woke up her parents and told them she stabbed her younger...
Girl, 12, accused of fatally stabbing 9-year-old brother