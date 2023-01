JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash happened around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, Jan 7 that pronounced two people dead at the scene. The crash happened on Highway 351 near Greensboro Church of Christ and traffic is at a standstill.

The coroner, Craighead County Sheriff, and JPD are on the scene and rerouting traffic. Please avoid the area.

