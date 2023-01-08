Energy Alert
A-State’s shooting woes continue, Red Wolves fall at Troy

By A-State Athletics
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 12:10 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Arkansas State men’s basketball team was limited to 33 percent shooting as Troy defeated the Red Wolves 66-54 Saturday afternoon at Trojan Arena.

Markise Davis posted his first career double-double with 13 points and a career-high 11 rebounds to lead A-State (9-8, 1-3 Sun Belt). Terrance Ford Jr. added 10 points while Caleb Fields had nine points and five rebounds. Omar El-Sheikh was just shy of his fifth consecutive game with double-figure rebounds finishing with five points and nine boards. Zay Williams paced Troy (11-6, 3-1 Sun Belt) with 16 points.

A-State faced a four-point deficit at the break, 31-27, after the Trojans shot 39 percent (11-28) in the opening half compared to 38 percent (11-29) for the Red Wolves. A four-point lead was the largest in the opening frame for A-State, leading 16-12 at the 10:47 mark. From there, Troy buried three 3-pointers to help build the advantage by the halftime break.

After scoring the first two points in the second half, A-State saw Troy stretch out the lead to eight, 41-33, with 12:54 to play. Five-straight points by Ford Jr. trimmed the deficit back to five, 47-42, but A-State was unable to get closer the remainder of the game.

A-State finished 19-of-58 (.328) from the field, 4-of-15 (.267) beyond the arc, while the Trojans finished at 21-of-52 (.404), burying 7-of-24 (.292) from 3-point range. The Trojans were 17-of-22 (.773) at the foul line while A-State knocked down 12-of-16 (.750) at the stripe. A-State had the advantage on the glass, 40-33, but the Trojans had 11 turnovers to the Red Wolves 14.

Arkansas State returns to action Thursday, Jan. 12, with a 7:00 p.m. game against Texas State at First National Bank Arena, the first of four consecutive home games. The contest will appear on ESPN+, and every A-State men’s basketball game can be heard live on the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network, including flagship station 107.9 FM in the Northeast Arkansas area. For the latest on A-State men’s basketball, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateMB), Facebook (/AStateMB) and Instagram (@astatemb).

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

