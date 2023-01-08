Energy Alert
Adam Rich, ‘Eight Is Enough’ actor, dead at 54

Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023
(CNN) - Adam Rich, the actor who played the youngest family member on the show “Eight Is Enough,” has died.

His family reportedly told media outlets that he died at his home in Los Angeles Saturday.

Rich rose to fame in the 1970s and 1980s as a child playing the youngest Bradford family member, Nicholas.

He also appeared on several TV shows and a number of TV movies into the 1980s, including “Chips,” “Fantasy Island” and “Small Wonder.”

Rich was 54 years old.

